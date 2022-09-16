Asante Kotoko Determined To Make History In Africa – Richard Boadu

Asante Kotoko Captain, Richard Boadu has said his outfit is committed to make history for the club in the CAF Champions League.

The captain also took the opportunity to reveal the team’s Champions League group stage target this season.

Ahead of the second leg against the Burkinabe side on Sunday , the combative midfielder attended a press conference with head coach Seydou Zerbo.

“We all read about the history , however, this is our time to also make history and for us as players, our immediate target is to reach the group stage. The Coach has been fantastic and he relates very well with us.”

“Sunday’s game is very important for all of us and we know it’s not going to be easy but we are ready for it.”

“The captaincy means a lot to me but it comes with a lot of responsibilities because being a player for Kotoko isn’t an easy task so to say, so I will just have to adjust to the role of a captain and what it demands.”

Asante Kotoko will host Kadiogo in the second leg of the CAF Champions League primiliary round at the Baba Yara Sports stadium after winning 1-0 in the first leg.