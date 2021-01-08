Ghana’s sole representative in the Continental Club competition, Asante Kotoko have been drawn against Algerian side ES Sétif in the playoff round of the 2020-2021 CAF Confederation Cup.

The draw which was held at Cairo in Egypt on Friday, January 8, saw teams eliminated from the CAF Champions League paired with clubs for the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors were kicked out from the CAF Champions League after losing 0-1 to Al Hilal at the Accra Sports Stadium and failing to raise the required number of players for the second leg in Sudan due to alleged Coronavirus cases in Kotoko’s camp.

This saw the Ghanaian team booted out to play in the Confederation Cup.

Kotoko would host ES Sétif in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 14, before traveling to Algeria for the return encounter on Sunday, February 21.