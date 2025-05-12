Asante Kotoko Ends Eight-Year Drought, Reaches MTN FA Cup Final

Asante Kotoko secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea in Tarkwa on Sunday, booking their first MTN FA Cup final appearance since 2017.

Striker Albert Amoah delivered the decisive blow in the 81st minute, capping off a dominant performance where the Porcupine Warriors created numerous scoring opportunities.

The win keeps alive Kotoko’s hopes of ending their FA Cup title drought, having last lifted the trophy seven years ago with a 3-1 triumph over archrivals Hearts of Oak.

In the other semifinal, second-tier side Golden Kick scripted a fairytale run, defeating Attram De Visser 3-1 to reach their first-ever FA Cup final. The surprise finalists will now face Ghana’s most decorated club in what promises to be a historic clash.

The championship match is scheduled for June 15 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, where Kotoko will aim to add to their record 9 FA Cup titles while Golden Kick chase an improbable maiden trophy.

Kotoko’s return to the final marks a significant milestone for the club, offering fans hope of silverware after inconsistent domestic form in recent seasons. For Golden Kick, the occasion represents a chance to etch their name in Ghana football folklore.