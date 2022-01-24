Asante Kotoko extend lead after hard fought win over Medeama

Kumasi Asante Kotoko extended their lead on the Ghana Premier League log after a hard fought 1-0 win over Medeama at the Baba Yara Stadium in their match week 14 encounter.

A solo effort by George Mfegue in the 78th minute broke the deadlock in a match many fans believe was worth every penny they spent.

The Cameroonian import dispossessed Medeama’s Samuel Frimpong in their vital area, raced into the penalty box before unleashing a carpet shot beyond Boris Manjui, the Medeama goalkeeper.

The goalkeeper who had kept Medeama in the game right from the blast of the referee’s whistle could not stop Kotoko from getting the opener this time, having pulled brilliant saves on numerous occasions before the goal.

Asante Kotoko dominated the first half and created some few decent chances but Manjui stood between them and the opener as he saved every effort of the Porcupines to find the back of the net.

On the 23rd minute, he parried a goal-bound curler by Dickson Afoakwa to safety when everyone in the stadium thought it would go beyond him.

He was again called to duty on the 40th minute with another effort from Afoakwa which was aimed at the top right corner of the woodwork.

After a barren first half, Asante Kotoko resumed the second half shooting from all angles determined to carry all the three points at stake.

Manjui would, however, deny Kotoko again in the 65th minute with another spectacular save following a volley by Richmond Lamptey from the edge of the box.

The home side kept probing for the opener which arrived in the 78th minute when Mfegue succeeded in beating Manjui for the first time after a brilliant solo effort.

Kotoko had a perfect opportunity to seal victory when they were awarded a penalty in the 85th minute but Mfegue failed to convert.

They, however, managed to secure all three points by protecting their slim lead despite a last minute push by Medeama for the equaliser