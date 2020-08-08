Asante Kotoko SC new Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah has said the club is bigger than the two topmost political parties in Ghana.

Amponsah was unveiled on Friday as the new chairman of the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal and will work under a 12-member board of directors.

In his acceptance speech at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi during the ceremony, Amponsah insisted Asante Kotoko have bigger than the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

“Asante Kotoko is the biggest brand in Ghana not even a Political party can be compared to this club,” Amponsah said.

“None of the two biggest Political parties in Ghana can be compared to Kotoko.”

Amponsah holds a Master’s Degree in Sports Law and Practice from the Leicester de Montfort University in UK and has expertise in sports governance, commercial aspects of sports amongst others.

The renowned football administrator was a candidate during the Ghana FA Presidential poll in October 2019.