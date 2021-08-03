Asante Kotoko legend Godfred Yeboah passes on

Former Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah aka “TV3” has passed on aged 41.

The former Ghana international who had been battling illness for over four weeks gave up the ghost in the early hours of Tuesday.

The highly prolific left-back had a stellar career with the Porcupine Warriors featured from the year 2001-2009 having won laurels.

He was part of Kotoko’s squad that won the 2007/08 Ghana Premier League title as well as winning the President’s Cup.

Yeboah also featured for the likes AshantiGold and Wa All Stars in his career and was capped four times with the senior national team, Black Stars.