Asante Kotoko Midfielder Justice Blay Starts Gym Work

Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay is set to return to the Porcupine Warriors set up after his long injury lay off.

The player has started gym works and is currently trying to keep fit.

The former Medeama SC player sustained a serious knee injury last two four months during Asante Kotoko training session and he was put under the knife, sidelining him for months.

The 30 year old since joining Asante Kotoko from Medeama last season has been one of the highly rated players but injury has eluded him this season.

Blay returned from injury and has been receiving treatment from doctors, who have given him the green light to start fitness regimes in his race to catching up with his colleagues.