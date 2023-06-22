Asante Kotoko Physiotherapist ‘Mr Jay’ Hailed

Young and energetic Emmanuel Duah-Kuffour Jaidyn affectionately known in the Sports fraternity as Mr Jay has been praised by Sports Presenters and Sports loving fans for his endless love and passion towards his work as the physiotherapist of the African Club of the Century Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The young sensational Ghanaian physiotherapist continues to write his name in the good books of Asante Kotoko.

Early this morning an ace sports reporter, Sasu Danquah who works for Opemsour radio, an affiliate station of the club owned by His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu the great Asante King wrote on his Twitter touching on a viral video of a strong Asante Kotoko supporter lauding praise on the Physiotherapist.

He wrote,“ Hello you there! are you a Professional player battling with injury or you are in need of a professional Physiotherapist to aide you solve a health-related issue? I highly recommend @JaidynManuel, Asante Kotoko Physiotherapist to you. He’s super good.

His tweet since sparked lots of interactions with some present and former players (Captains) in the persons of Felix Annan, Razack Abalora, and the current captain Richard Boadu Agadas is found to constantly appreciating the young man’s professionalism and contribution to his players’ success publicly since the last three years as he joined the club.

Emmanuel Duah-Kuffour Jaidyn, popularly known as Mr Jay has gradually become fan’s favorite as this is the first time a medical person of the great club has evidently gained so much public attention and appreciation from both inside people( players, technical team, and supporters of the club). The story of Jaidyn, the 29-year-old equipped physiotherapist has caught the eye of many sportsmen as we are led to touch on his work output and achieved success at a young age. If you ever need physiotherapy services, you can always count on Jay.