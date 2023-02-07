Asante Kotoko reclaim second spot in betPawaPremier League

Asante Kotoko returned to the second spot on the league table of the ongoing betPawaPremier League after thumping Accra Lions 4-0 in a match week 16 encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Two goals from Steve Dese Mukwala and one each by Rashid Nortey and Enoch Morrison ensured the visitors suffered their heaviest defeat this season.

The score line meant Kotoko has scored nine goals in two matches at the Baba Yara Stadium after beating Kotoku Royals 5-1 at the same venue in their last home match.

The initial exchanges between the teams did not suggest the match would record an avalanche of goals as the first 10 minutes saw both teams evenly possessing the ball cautiously with intentions to exploit the weakness of each other.

It was not until the 20th minute that the first shot on target from the boot of Enoch Morrison was recorded.

Three minutes later, Asante Kotoko broke the deadlock through their new signing, Rashid Nortey who connected home a cross into the penalty box.

A combination of passes between Boadu and Steve Mukwala on the left wing created acres of space in the goal area of Lions for Boadu whose cross was directed into the net by Nortey.

The Porcupines increased their tally to two after Mukwala was released during a swift attack initiated from the midfield.

The Ugandan import who came face to face with the goalkeeper after receiving a long pass from Sheriff Mohammed placed the ball at the far right corner to record his seventh goal of the season.

The visitors came into the game after the second goal but their efforts to reduce the deficit yielded no positive results until Referee Alfaa Ba Adey brought proceedings to an end for the first half.

Mukwala was back on the score sheet just four minutes after recess when he ran in between two defenders to tap in a cross from Augustine Agyapong.

Enoch Morrison made it four with another beautiful goal in the 57th minute, sending the home fans into wild jubilation.

The former King Feisal midfielder cut in from the right flank after going around his marker before unleashing a thunderbolt that goalkeeper Andrew Owusu could not stop from entering the net.

Despite their annihilation, the visitors would not give up as they pushed for a consolation, but Kotoko made sure they kept a clean sheet for the first at the BabaYaraStadium this season