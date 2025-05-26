Asante Kotoko Remain in Title Contention, Asserts Coach Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has declared his team’s determination to challenge for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title until the season’s conclusion, despite a goalless draw against Gold Stars in Week 32.

Kotoko currently sits third with 55 points, five points behind leaders Nations FC. To clinch the title, Nations FC must lose their final two matches while Kotoko secures victories in their remaining fixtures. “We can’t give up until it’s officially over,” Zito stated post-match. “Anything can happen, and we’ll fight till the end.”

The Porcupine Warriors face a pivotal home match against former champions Medeama SC, followed by an away clash against Vision FC, who are battling relegation. Zito emphasized his team’s resolve to capitalize on any slip-ups by the league leaders.

The title race highlights the competitive nature of the Ghana Premier League’s closing stages, with Kotoko aiming to overturn a five-point deficit. The final matchday on May 31 will determine whether Nations FC secures its maiden title or Kotoko stages a late surge.