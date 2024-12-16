Asante Kotoko Revive Title Hopes with Last-Minute Victory Over Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko has reignited their Ghana Premier League title aspirations following a dramatic 95th-minute victory over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday at Baba Yara Stadium.

The win, which came in their matchday 13 encounter of the 2024/25 season, was secured through a sensational goal by Albert Amoah, who capitalized on a defensive blunder between Hearts’ Kelvin Osei Asibey and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

Before the game, Kotoko was languishing in 8th place with 18 points, trailing then-leaders Bibiani Gold Stars by five points. However, the victory has lifted the Porcupines to 6th place with 21 points, just three points behind leaders Heart of Lions, who are enjoying a strong campaign under coach Bashir Hayford.

Kotoko’s coach, Prosper Nartey Ogum, expressed his satisfaction with the team’s turnaround, attributing the result to a collective effort and a unified approach. “The coaches and the players came into an agreement as to what to do at training and what we want to do in a game. This has given us a platform where we are all ready to work together, and that has really brought about this turnaround,” Ogum said after the match.

With 19 games remaining in the season, Kotoko’s resurgence, bolstered by their home advantage at Baba Yara Stadium, positions them as strong contenders in the title race. The team has registered six wins, three draws, and four losses so far, with 11 goals scored and nine conceded. Amoah, who joined from Division One side Great Olympics, leads the team’s scoring chart with seven goals.