Asante Kotoko ’s Physiotherapist acknowledges greatness in Dr. Prince Pambo

The highly recommended physiotherapist expressed admiration and respect for Dr. Prince Pambo of sports and exercise medicine, “the current Medical Doctor of Ghana’s Senior National Soccer Team, the Black Stars” after meeting him for the first time at the Ghanaman Soccer Center- Prampram during this year’s Ghana Football Association masseur program.

The young physiotherapist is known for his highly ethical standards and professionalism in his field of work and did not surprise the public when he was seen in pictures posted by the Ghana Football Association as one of the participants running the course @gfatdirectorate

Mr Jay took to his Twitter to write;

I met greatness today, a man who has contributed so much to our sports fraternity through knowledge and skill. It was an honor to have sat under your lecture today sir @PamboDrthursdaymorning #ThatPhysioGuy

Mr. Jay once mentioned in an interview on Pure FM sports that the physician’s exhibition of professionalism is something that inspires him to continue his journey in the field of sports when asked how long he intends to stay in the sporting area instead of clinical.

He emphasized that Dr. Pambo’s motivational impact extends beyond words.

The seasoned doctor’s personality, work ethic, knowledge, and passion for ensuring athletes’ well-being have served as a constant source of inspiration for the young physiotherapist and is an obvious testament to the power of mentorship in nurturing talent and dedication within the sports industry.

In his role with Asante Kotoko, Mr. Jay faces various challenges and responsibilities in keeping the players in top physical condition.

However, he views these challenges as opportunities for growth, driven by the example set by Dr. Pambo.

The physiotherapist aims to emulate his steps and rise through the steps to ensure more impact is left over for the young health generation to come over time.

This is a positive assurance that Dr. Prince Pambo’s contributions to sports and exercise medicine have not gone unnoticed by the broader sports community.

His expertise extends beyond individual clubs or national teams and plays a crucial role in elevating the standard of healthcare for athletes.

The connection between Mr. Jay’s story and Dr. Pambo highlights the importance of mentorship and positive role models in the sports and healthcare sectors.

Their shared professionalism and passion for enhancing athletes’ well-being underscores the collaborative spirit needed to excel in pursuit for excellence in this demanding field ultimately benefiting athletes and teams on both club and national levels.