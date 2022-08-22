Asante Kotoko signs Burkinabe’s Seydou Zerbo as new coach

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has announced the signing of Burkinabe’s Seydou Zerbo as their new Head Coach.

Zerbo’s appointment comes after Dr. Prosper Ogum Nartey parted ways with the Porcupine Warriors a few weeks ago despite the league-winning campaign.

The 59-year-old Burkinabe gaffer has been handed a one-year contract after successful negotiations on Saturday.

Zerbo, who is a former national team coach, would take charge of Kotoko ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League as well as their participation in this year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

A social media post by the club said: ” We are delighted to announce Burkinabe trainer Seydou “Krol” Zerbo as our new head coach for one season with an option for a further year extension”.

Zerbo was in charge of the Burkinabe’s local-based team during the 2020 African Nations Championship, where they exited from the group stage.

Some of the clubs he has coached include Rail du Kadiogo, ASFA Yennenga and Union Sportive des Forces Armees.