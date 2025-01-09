Asante Kotoko Signs Sampson Eduku to Strengthen Attack

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has secured the services of 29-year-old Sampson Eduku on a one-and-a-half-year contract following the successful completion of his medical.

The forward is expected to add depth to the club’s attacking lineup as they aim for success in the Ghana Premier League.

Eduku arrives at Asante Kotoko after a successful spell with Tamale Cities, where his impressive performances during the 2022/23 season caught the attention of Iraq’s Al Quwa Al Jawiya in the Iraqi Premier League. His time with the Iraqi side further highlighted his goal-scoring abilities, cementing his reputation as a top striker.

In an interview with the club’s media team, Eduku expressed his excitement about joining one of Ghana’s most prestigious football clubs. “It feels amazing to join a club as big as Kotoko. This is a massive step in my career, and I’m fully aware of the expectations that come with playing for this great club. I’m here to work hard, score goals, and help the team achieve its ambitions,” he said.

Eduku also acknowledged the competition for places in the team, naming fellow strikers Albert Amoah and Kwame Opoku as talented teammates who will push him to improve. “Competing with talented players like Albert Amoah and Kwame Opoku will only push me to be better. I relish the competition, and I’m ready to give my best for this great club,” he added.

Asante Kotoko fans will be hoping that Eduku’s goal-scoring prowess will bolster their chances in the league and help the club secure more silverware this season.