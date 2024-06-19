Asante Kotoko To Play US-based Hartford Athletic At Maiden NEGFest 2024

Author: Alexander Anyankwaa

In a fusion of sporting excellence and cultural celebration, the inaugural New England Ghana Festival (NEGFest 2024) is set to captivate audiences this September.

The New England Ghana Festival (NEGFest 2024) Under The Auspices Of The Ghana Heritage Foundation (GHF) in Partnership With The US-Ghana Embassy, Worcester State University, Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, The Ghana Ministry of Tourism, Arts And Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwaaba Clinic, Nananom, Local Churches, And The entire Ghana Community In New England and several other esteemed entities, promises to be a vibrant showcase of Ghanaian heritage, highlighted by a thrilling friendly match between Ghana’s illustrious Asante Kotoko and the US Connecticut based Hartford Athletic FC.

This festival aims to celebrate Ghanaian heritage and culture under the theme “Sankofa; Embracing Our Heritage, Connecting Our Past.”

Hartford Athletic is an American professional soccer team based in Hartford, Connecticut.

As part of activities scheduled for Sunday, September 8th, 2024, on the hallowed grounds of the Foley Stadium Worcester, Massachusetts this friendly match is poised to be a monumental moment for both sporting enthusiasts and cultural aficionados alike.

This was disclosed in an exclusive interview with Hon. Ken Asafo-Adjei, the Chief Executive Officer of GHF.

He is confident that through the universal language of soccer, Asante Kotoko and Hartford Athletic FC will unite fans from across continents, demonstrating the enduring spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

The highly anticipated first ever New England Ghana Festival (NEGFest) 2024, is set to take place from Friday, September 6th to Sunday, September 8th, 2024.

“The Ghana Heritage Foundation (GHF), is a non-profit organisation committed to empowering and uplifting the Ghanaian community in New England.

Our vision is to foster a strong sense of cultural identity, economic prosperity, education, and social cohesion among Ghanaians in the region.

….GHF is dedicated to community engagement, development, and policy advocacy to enhance the lives of Ghanaians in New England.

Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, is regarded renowned and one of Ghana’s most celebrated Traditional League Clubs.

Sharing the field with Asante Kotoko is the formidable Hartford Athletic FC, representing the vibrant soccer scene in the United States.

It would be very colourful and more exciting to see Kotoko bring decades of rich footballing history and fervent fan support to this transcontinental clash as we celebrate NEGFest,” he said.

He further added that this historic encounter symbolizes more than just a football match; it signifies the unifying power of sport in bridging cultures and fostering global connections.

NEGFest 2024 serves as a platform for cultural exchange, where spectators can immerse themselves in the rhythms, flavors, and traditions of Ghana while witnessing the beautiful game in action.

Beyond the electrifying showdown on the pitch, NEGFest 2024 offers a diverse array of activities and experiences for attendees.

From traditional music and dance performances to culinary delights showcasing Ghanaian cuisine, the festival promises something for everyone.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with artisans, explore cultural exhibitions, and participate in interactive workshops highlighting Ghana’s rich artistic heritage.

Additionally, special guest appearances and keynote speakers will further enrich the festival experience, offering insights into the shared history and cultural connections between Ghana and the New England region.

As the countdown to NEGFest 2024 begins, anticipation is mounting for a celebration like no other.