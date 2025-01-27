Asante Kotoko Tops Ghana Premier League with Narrow Win Over Karela United

Asante Kotoko moved to the top of the Ghana Premier League after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Karela United on Sunday, Matchday 18.

The only goal of the match came from midfielder Justice Blay, who converted a penalty in the 63rd minute at the Baba Yara Stadium. The win propelled Kotoko to 34 points, surpassing Gold Stars FC, who suffered a 1-0 loss to Legon Cities.

Head Coach Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum expressed his satisfaction with returning to the top of the table and emphasized the team’s focus on securing the league title. This victory also marked the debut match for Karela United’s new head coach, Nurudeen Amadou.

Elsewhere, FC Samartex 1996 dropped valuable points at home, drawing 1-1 with Dreams FC. Alhassan Mankuyali Mohammed put the home side ahead early in the second half, but Joseph Esso equalized for Dreams, ensuring the teams shared the spoils.

In the Bono derby, Young Apostles triumphed 1-0 over Nsoatreman FC with Emmanuel Fosu Kyei scoring the match-winning goal just 10 minutes into the second half. The win pushed Apostles to 11th place with 21 points, while Nsoatreman remained 14th with 18 points.

Basake Holy Stars secured a goalless draw against Hearts of Oak, earning four points from the defending champions this season. The match at Holy Stars’ home ground was an exciting one, but neither team could find the back of the net.

Berekum Chelsea earned their second consecutive home victory, defeating Vision FC 1-0 thanks to Emmanuel Sarpong’s 25th-minute strike. Chelsea now sit in 8th place with 25 points, while Vision FC remains in 12th place with 19 points.

Bechem United continued their strong run with a 2-0 win over Nations FC. Goals in each half secured the victory at Nana Gyeabour Park, moving Bechem to 6th place with 30 points, while Nations FC dropped to 4th.

Hearts of Lions bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Aduana FC. Kwesi Pong and Seedorf Asante were on target for Lions, who remain in 3rd place with 33 points, while Aduana FC languish in 13th place with 18 points.

Legon Cities climbed out of the relegation zone after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Gold Stars FC. Fredrick Akatuk’s second-half goal gave the Royals all three points, lifting them just above the drop zone.

On Saturday, Accra Lions secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Medeama, thanks to a match-winning penalty by Lucky Nwafor. The win pushed Lions above the relegation zone.

The league remains competitive as clubs jockey for position with several teams battling near the top and bottom of the standings.