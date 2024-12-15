Asante Kotoko Triumph Over Hearts of Oak in Dramatic Added Time Finish

Asante Kotoko secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over their bitter rivals, Hearts of Oak, in a pulsating Ghana Premier League encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

The victory marked a third consecutive league win for Kotoko over Hearts, as Albert Amoah capitalized on a defensive blunder deep into added time to snatch all three points for the hosts.

The match began with Kotoko asserting their dominance early on, putting Hearts on the back foot with aggressive play. Within the first 27 seconds, Kotoko almost took the lead, but Benjamin Asare pulled off a stunning save to deny them. As the game progressed, Hearts of Oak found their rhythm and controlled possession, but failed to create any real scoring opportunities, with most of their shots from distance missing the target.

Kotoko had their fair share of chances in the first half. Amoah’s header from close range sailed wide, and Kelvin Osei Asibey denied him a clear goal-scoring opportunity with a well-timed tackle. Hearts of Oak also came close when Baba Yahaya shot over the bar after escaping his marker inside the box just before the break.

The second half saw Hearts of Oak start brightly, with Salim Adams orchestrating their attacks. Adams provided Kwabena Boateng with a golden chance, but a timely defensive tackle thwarted the effort. Kotoko continued to create chances, with Baba Yahaya missing another opportunity. Despite both teams pushing for a goal, it seemed like the match would end in a draw.

However, in the dying moments of the game, Kotoko capitalized on a costly defensive mistake. A mix-up between Kelvin Osei Asibey and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare left Amoah with a simple chance to score, and he made no mistake, coolly finishing to put Kotoko ahead. This goal sealed a memorable victory for Kotoko, lifting them above Hearts of Oak into sixth place in the league standings, with Hearts dropping to seventh.

This dramatic win gives Kotoko an important boost in the league, while Hearts of Oak will be left to reflect on a missed opportunity after a valiant effort.