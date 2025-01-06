Asante Kotoko’s Kwesi Appiah Surprised by Player Departures Amidst Exceptional Incentives

Kwesi Appiah, Asante Kotoko’s Sporting Affairs Manager, has expressed his surprise at the prospect of any current players leaving the club, pointing to the generous benefits and favorable conditions players receive at the club.

Appiah’s comments come in the wake of a persistent trend in the Ghana Premier League, where top players often leave after standout seasons, sometimes diminishing the excitement and competitiveness of the league. A recent example is Richmond Lamptey, who left Kotoko to join Rwandan side APR FC after his contract expired.

In a candid interview with Akoma FM, Appiah stated that he was unaware of any potential departures but acknowledged that players may have personal reasons for their decisions. He emphasized that unless the club management is formally notified, it would be hard to know which players are considering leaving.

“I’m not privy to any information regarding player departures, but I know that players may have their own reasons, and I will remain in the dark unless we are notified as club management of any player who intends to leave,” Appiah remarked.

He then took the opportunity to highlight the unique incentives and treatment Kotoko players currently enjoy. Appiah pointed to several benefits that set Kotoko apart from other teams, including free housing provided by Otumfuo, the club’s life patron, as well as subsidized utilities. Players are also paid a portion of their earnings for food and benefit from timely salary payments, usually by the 25th or 26th of each month, with additional match-winning bonuses paid the next day.

“These are extraordinary incentives,” Appiah said, adding that he believed no other team could offer the same level of care to their players. He credited Otumfuo’s support as instrumental in making these benefits possible.

Despite these favorable conditions, Appiah expressed his astonishment at the thought of any player leaving Kotoko. “Unless there are additional reasons, I would be shocked if a player currently playing for Kotoko considered leaving,” he said.

Appiah’s comments shed light on Kotoko’s efforts to retain top talent and ensure their players are well-compensated and supported. However, with the unpredictable nature of football transfers, only time will tell if this strategy will help the club maintain its squad and continue competing at a high level in the Ghana Premier League.