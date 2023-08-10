Asante Kotoko’s Physio Visits Dabo Soccer Academy

The modern-day physiotherapy professional, Mr. Emmanuel Duah-Kuffour Jaidyn paid a visit to Dabo Soccer Academy as part of his off-season community outreach initiative.

Dabo Soccer Academy was the last place he visited to climax the off-season community outreach.

The vibrant physiotherapist in an interview noted that the community outreach has been more successful than he most expected. He furthermore expressed his profound gratitude to all the schools he visited for their warm reception and affiliation.

Mr Jay as he is affectionately called by his clients has currently resumed post with Asante Kotoko Soccer Club headed by Coach Dr Prosper Nartey Ogum camping at Asante Mampong for preseason ahead of the 2023/24 season.

He added that the supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko will witness a more refined fitness and injury prevention program for the players this season.

TI Ahmadiyya, Toase Senior High, Prempeh College, Asanteman Senior high school, and Islamic Senior high school (Sakafia) among other schools in the Ashanti Region benefited from the kind gesture of the Asante Kotoko product.