Asante Kotoko’s Waning Support Spurs Calls for Systemic Overhaul

Ghanaian lawmaker Patrick Boamah has sounded the alarm over Asante Kotoko’s plummeting matchday attendance, urging the country’s most decorated club to enact urgent reforms to revive its continental stature.

The Okaikwei North MP’s critique follows Kotoko’s sparse 20% stadium turnout during Wednesday’s 1-0 league win against Berekum Chelsea—a stark contrast to the packed venues that once defined the Porcupine Warriors’ legacy.

“Empty seats don’t reflect Kotoko’s identity,” Boamah told Akoma FM, noting the club’s global fanbase once drew parallels to African giants like Al Ahly and Orlando Pirates. “We must develop talent, dominate locally, and compete for CAF titles again. This requires more than occasional wins.”

While Kotoko currently leads the Ghana Premier League with 45 points from 24 matches, their continental absence since a 2022 Champions League group-stage exit has eroded public enthusiasm. Boamah emphasized that sustained success hinges on transcending domestic rivalries: “Kotoko historically battled Al Ahly and Zamalek. To return there, we need strategic investment, not just table positions.”

The MP’s remarks underscore a deepening crisis in Ghanaian football, where historic clubs grapple with modernization pressures. Kotoko’s dwindling crowds mirror league-wide trends—average attendances have halved since 2018, per Ghana Football Association data—as younger fans gravitate toward European leagues. Yet the club’s challenges run deeper: aging infrastructure at Baba Yara Stadium, coupled with inconsistent youth development, has left Kotoko lagging behind North African and South African rivals in scouting and revenue streams.

Analysts argue Kotoko’s reliance on past glories stifles progress. While their 24 domestic titles remain unmatched, the last CAF Champions League semifinal appearance came in 2006. Meanwhile, clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns have leveraged corporate partnerships and data analytics to dominate Africa’s elite competitions. For Kotoko, bridging this gap demands more than nostalgia—it requires a blueprint blending commercial growth with the grassroots fervor that once made Kumasi Africa’s football heartbeat. As Boamah warned, “Revival isn’t optional; it’s existential.”