Mr Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong, has donated medical equipment to the Asante Mampong government hospital.

The equipment were procured through the support of Mission 195, a United States of America based NGO.

They included disposable theatre gowns, N95 nose masks, surgical drapes, examination gloves, test tubes for laboratory samples, Plaster of Paris (POP), among others.

Mr Sarpong, who is also the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs designate, presenting the items, said quality healthcare delivery in the constituency was one of his utmost priorities.

He would, therefore, continue to work to ensure that all health facilities in the area had enough logistics and equipment to enhance their operations to improve the health status of the people.

Dr Kwasi Baffour Gyimah, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, thanked the MP for the gesture and said it had come at an opportune time where the facility was being considered as a training centre for health physicians.

He said the hospital was positioning itself to serve as a training school for health professionals and called for support to achieve that goal.

