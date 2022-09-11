Asante-UK Foundation holds Memorial Funeral Service in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II

The Asante-UK Foundation, a social organisation committed to sustaining the legacy of The Commmonwealth, announces its intention to undertake series of traditional activities to mark the death and funeral of the Late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Group, which is based in Ghana, with roots in Africa and the Caribbeans, is seeking amongst other things, to preserve and sustain the gains of comity of nations that make up the Commonwealth.

Several representatives from across the world will be expected to showcase rich traditional culture and insignia to mark the 70 year reign of Queen Elizabeth II in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The activities will commence on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Centre for National Culture.

According to the Project Coordinator of the Foundation, Elizabeth Akosua Sommuah the Asante-UK Foundation believes these activities will provide an opportunity for participants to renew their commitments to the core traditional social and economic values that underpin the establishment of the Commonwealth comity of nations.