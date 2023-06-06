Asantehemaa advises pupils to grow into responsible citizens

The Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, has counseled pupils in basic schools to allow themselves to be groomed into responsible citizens capable of sustaining Ghana’s democracy.

They should be submissive, respectful, and willing to learn from elders as they transition into adulthood.

She was addressing pupils of St. Anne’s Anglican Junior High School when the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) led them to pay a courtesy call on her as part the 2023 Citizenship Week Celebration.

The week-long celebration is designed to feature prominent personalities who are considered worthy role models in society to interact and impart virtues of good citizenship to pupils across the country.

This year’s celebration is on the theme, “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child.”

As part of activities to mark the week, the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Commission has been engaging pupils in basic schools across all the 43 districts in the region.

The Directorate is seeking to orient pupils in 1,300 basic schools on responsible citizenship and their role in national development, using prominent personalities as resource persons.

The Asantehemaa reminded the pupils that they were future leaders of the country hence their actions and inactions today could figure out the fate of the country in the nearest future.

She, therefore, recommended that they stay away from negative tendencies that could ruin their future and by extension derail the progress that had been made since the country returned to constitutional rule.

She encouraged them to respect authority, take their studies seriously, shun bad company and remain disciplined to have good prospects as future leaders.

The Queen also commended the NCCE for instilling sense of nationalism and good citizenship in young Ghanaians and called for adequate resources to enable the Commission to sustain the campaign.