Asantehene Advocates Government Backing to Revive Ghana Publishing Company

His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has made a compelling plea to the Ghanaian government to urgently step in and rescue the Ghana Publishing Company Limited, a once-thriving entity now grappling with severe financial challenges.

Speaking during a meeting with board members at the Manhyia palace, Otumfuo underscored the company’s crucial role in preserving cultural heritage and driving economic growth.

The Asantehene called upon policymakers to implement robust measures to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the Ghana Publishing Company. He stressed the necessity of governmental support through strategic policies and increased financial resources to facilitate the company’s resurgence.

David Asante, Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company Limited, has unveiled ambitious plans to revolutionize operations by introducing electronic gazettes and establishing regional branches. These forward-thinking initiatives are poised to significantly enhance service delivery across the nation, marking a transformative phase for the company.

In a proactive move to broaden its reach, the company has opened a new office in the Ashanti Region, bolstering its operational capacity. Furthermore, the company’s steadfast commitment to community development is evident in its generous contribution of GHC100,000 towards the Heal Komfo Anokye project, underscoring its dedication to local initiatives.

The Asantehene’s call for government backing underscores a collective effort to restore the Ghana Publishing Company’s prominence and ensure its continued vital role in Ghana’s cultural and economic landscape.