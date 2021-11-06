Asantehene Commissions New Maternity Block At KNUST Hospital

The Asantehene and Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commissioned a newly-built ultramodern maternity block at the University Hospital on Wednesday 27th October, 2021. The commissioning forms part of activities to commemorate the KNUST’s 70th Anniversary Celebrations.

The ultramodern facility designed to help reduce the mother-to-bed deficit as well as congestion at the maternity ward of the hospital was built and donated by businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei.

The facility named ‘Frank Awuah Adjei Maternity Block’, is expected to provide maternal care services to the University Community and residents of neighbouring communities. The new maternity block houses well-equipped antenatal and postnatal facilities, a waiting hall, maternity wards, consulting rooms, washrooms, and storerooms.

In a speech, Dr Awuah Adjei stated that he discussed with his wife on building a maternity block following their visit to a friend in a hospital. “We were not pleased with what we saw so we decided to build this to support the government efforts,” he added.

He hoped that the maternity block would be used effectively to promote quality healthcare in Ghana. He also encouraged affluent Ghanaians to support the government in national development by replicating such a gesture in building a better Ghana.

Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei and wife assisted the Chancellor in cutting the tape during the commissioning of the facility.