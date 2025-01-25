Asantehene Condemns Deadly Clash Between Illegal Miners and Military

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has strongly condemned the deadly confrontation between illegal miners and the military at the AngloGold Ashanti concession in Obuasi, which resulted in the loss of nine lives.

In a statement made at the Manhyia Palace after receiving a briefing on the incident from managers of AngloGold Ashanti, the Asantehene expressed his deep concern and disappointment over the tragic clash. He emphasized that a change of government should never be seen as an excuse to engage in criminal activities such as illegal mining.

“Doing illegal mining should not be encouraged by anybody, not even the government. And the change in government should give people the opportunity to misbehave,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.

He stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law in the country, adding, “We live in a society where the law works and therefore I don’t think this government will let this happen.”

The incident has raised serious concerns about the escalating tension between illegal miners and authorities in the region, with the Asantehene’s comments serving as a firm reminder of the need for law and order in addressing illegal mining activities.