Asantehene: December Polls Should Not Threaten Peace

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has issued a plea for peace, urging Ghanaians to refrain from actions that could undermine the country’s stability.

Speaking at a durbar marking the culmination of the 25th anniversary of his installation as the 16th occupant of the golden stool, held at Dwabirem in the Manhyia palace in Kumasi, Otumfuo Osei Tutu emphasized the importance of responsible behavior and civic duty.

The year-long anniversary celebrations commenced in February with a symposium on the 150th anniversary of the Sagrenti war of 1874 and the launch of a book on the history of Asantes. Various events followed, including the ‘Kuntunkuni durbar’ commemorating the Sargrenti War, a clean-up exercise, religious feasts, and cultural festivities.

Notable among these was an inter-denominational church service and a thanksgiving ceremony at the St. Cyprian Anglican Basilica marking the king’s 74th birthday.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu reiterated his commitment to combating illegal mining activities, which pose a threat to the country’s natural resources.

He called on all Ghanaians to join the fight to safeguard these resources, emphasizing the collective responsibility for national development.

The Asantehene also highlighted the significance of economic growth, stressing that progress relies on the concerted efforts of all citizens.

With determination and the support of the golden stool, Otumfuo Osei Tutu affirmed his dedication to improving the lives of the people, not only within Asanteman but across Ghana.

The durbar showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Asante Kingdom, featuring the public display of the golden stool and the presence of diverse ethnic and traditional leaders from Ghana and the West African sub-region.

Notable guests at the event included Dr. Keith Christopher Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, who served as the special guest of honor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr. Bawumia, former President Mr. J.A Kufuor, as well as Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, the clergy, members of the diplomatic corps, tourists, and ordinary citizens.’

Additionally, the Tuareg Community from Mali presented two camels as a gift to the Asantehene, adding to the cultural exchange and camaraderie of the occasion.

The Akwasidae Kese celebration, held every six weeks, serves as an occasion for communion with ancestors and the reunion of families.

It also allows chiefs in the Asante Kingdom to renew their allegiance to the occupant of the Golden Stool.

The event, marked by colorful displays of drums, music, and dance, saw hundreds of attendees from diverse backgrounds paying homage to the Asantehene, who turned 74 on May 6.

The occasion also featured the rare public display of the Golden Stool, the ultimate symbol of Asanteman’s power and unity, believed to have been spiritually acquired to strengthen the kingdom’s bonds.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ascended to the throne on April 26, 1999, following the passing of Otumfuo Opoku Ware II