Asantehene Pledges Support for Ga Education Fund

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has pledged GH₵500,000 to the Ga Education Fund to support disadvantaged children in the Ga State.

This announcement was made during a grand durbar held in his honor by the Ga State, led by the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

Additionally, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II donated GH₵50,000 and assorted drinks to the Ga Mantse as a gesture of gratitude for the warm reception he received during his recent anniversary celebrations.

This visit by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II marks the first by an Asantehene to the Ga State in 78 years, aiming to promote peace and unity between the two kingdoms and among all Ghanaians. The event, attended by dignitaries from various backgrounds, showcased the rich cultural heritage of both the Ga and Asante kingdoms.

Addressing the durbar, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II emphasized the importance of education in national development and called for unity between the Ga and Ashanti peoples to drive development. He highlighted the modern role of chieftaincy in promoting development and unity, stating that the focus should be on collaboration and prosperity for future generations.

The Asantehene expressed his appreciation to the Ga State for their hospitality and called for continued unity among all chiefs in Ghana. He also assured his ongoing support for the Ga Mantse in his efforts to develop the region.

In response, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II thanked Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his support and emphasized the need for peace and unity, especially as Ghana prepares for elections. He urged all Ghanaians to prioritize peace and harmony before, during, and after the elections.

This reciprocal visit and gesture of support underscore the strong ties between the Asante Kingdom and the Ga State, setting a positive example for collaboration and unity among Ghanaian tribes.