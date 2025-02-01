Asantehene Praises Heal Komfo Anokye Project Team as First Phase of Hospital Renovation Completes

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has lauded the efforts of the Heal Komfo Anokye project team for their dedication to restoring the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), as the first phase of renovations reaches completion.

The initiative, which seeks to revitalize the hospital’s deteriorating main ward, has been a beacon of hope for a facility that has struggled with outdated infrastructure for over seven decades.

During a tour of the project on Friday, 31 January, His Majesty inspected the newly refurbished sections of the hospital’s ‘G Block,’ which now boasts modern beds and state-of-the-art medical equipment. The transformation marks a significant milestone in the ambitious project, which aims to bring the hospital up to international standards.

Samuel Adu Boakye, Chairman of the Heal Komfo Anokye Project, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received so far, revealing that close to $4 million has been raised within six months. However, he emphasized the need for continued financial backing as the project moves into its next phase—the renovation of the A1 and A2 blocks.

“We are privileged to have received generous donations from many individuals and organizations. The funds raised have been instrumental in achieving what we see today,” Adu Boakye stated. “But there is still much work to be done. We urge everyone, including those who may have been skeptical, to join us in this noble cause. The quality of work speaks for itself.”

The call for support was echoed by Prof. Oheneba Boachie, who represented the Asantehene during the tour. He appealed to Ghanaians to rally behind the project, emphasizing its importance to the nation’s healthcare system.

Among the donors is James Osei Brown, Managing Director of JOSHOB Construction Ltd., who expressed confidence in the project’s transparency and impact. “Every cedi donated is being put to good use,” he remarked, commending the team for their meticulous work.

The Heal Komfo Anokye project has garnered widespread support from both individuals and corporate entities, with contributions ranging from small donations to significant financial pledges.

As the project progresses, the renewed Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital stands as a testament to the power of collective effort. It also serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address the challenges facing Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure. With continued support, the vision of a fully revitalized KATH—one that meets the needs of present and future generations—may soon become a reality.

The Asantehene’s commendation and the visible progress made so far have reignited hope for the hospital’s transformation, but the journey is far from over. The success of the next phase hinges on the generosity and commitment of all stakeholders, underscoring the importance of sustained public involvement in this critical national endeavor.