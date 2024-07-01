Asantehene Questions Parliament’s Appeal Amid Speaker’s Visit

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has voiced apprehension regarding the genuine aspiration of numerous individuals to attain parliamentary positions in Ghana.

During a meeting with Alban S.K. Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II raised poignant questions about the motivations behind the widespread desire to enter Parliament. He highlighted his deep concern about the extreme lengths some candidates go to, including resorting to insults and physical altercations, which he sees as a pressing issue that needs immediate attention.

He called for serious reflection on the matter, stressing the need to understand why everyone aspires to become a Member of Parliament and why some are willing to fight and insult others just to secure a seat in Parliament. This call for reflection is to make the audience realize the gravity of the situation and the need for a change in the political landscape.

He strongly criticized the impractical pledges made by aspiring MPs, pointing out that parliamentarians lack the direct means to fulfil such promises. This criticism is aimed at encouraging aspiring MPs to make more realistic and achievable campaign promises.

“As an MP, you don’t even have a budget, so why make commitments to repair roads and undertake projects that you cannot realistically deliver?” queried the Asantehene.

Bagbin’s visit to the Ashanti Region is part of a broader nationwide tour commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic. The tour aims to engage with various regional stakeholders and communities across Ghana, including the Asantehene, to discuss and address the concerns raised by him.