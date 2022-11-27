Asantehene receives new leadership of Assemblies of God

The Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, the newly elected General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, with a 13-member delegation, has paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

The engagement was to introduce the leadership of the Church to the Asantehene and to discuss issues of national development.

Rev. Wengam commended the Asantehene for his unequaled contribution to nation building and the development of Asanteman, particularly, the championing and provision of scholarships for the poor and needy.

He also thanked the Asantehene for his support for churches – releasing lands for church buildings and construction of schools.

Rev Wengam spoke about the global influence of Assemblies of God, citing the worldwide membership of 70 million, Africa membership of 19 million and 600,000 in Ghana and stated the Church’s commitment to rapid socio-economic development.

He appealed to the Otumfuo to invite all political parties to a bipartisan round table to find solutions to the challenges facing the economy and pledged the Church’s readiness to working with every government and all traditional rulers to build a God fearing, united, peaceful and prosperous nation.

The Asantehene congratulated the new leadership and the Assemblies of God, Ghana for their contribution towards the development of Ghana.

He lauded the Church’s evangelistic activities, which had resulted in the spreading of the word of God to every part of the country.

Otumfuor promised to continue to work with every government and all political parties to ensure the peace and development of Ghana.