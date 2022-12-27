Asantehene receives UAE Charge d’Affaires at Manhyia Palace

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Ashanti Kingdom in Ghana has received Amer Al Alawi, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Ghana, in Kumasi.

The King received the highest Ranking UAE Diplomat in Ghana at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi in the Republic of Ghana, where the two discussed issues of interest for mutual development of the Ashanti people and their UAE counterparts.

Mr. Al Alawi conveyed the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to the King of the Ashanti.

In turn, King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II reciprocated his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wishing them good health and further progress, success, and prosperity for the people of the UAE.

The two further held discussions on future cooperation in various fields of mutual benefit to the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.