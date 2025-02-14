Asantehene Sounds Alarm Over Illegal Mining Invasion, Demands Urgent Action

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a stark warning over the rampant encroachment of illegal miners on his legally held mining concession at Akropong, calling for immediate government intervention to halt the destruction of lands and waterways.

The Ashanti monarch’s appeal, made during a meeting with Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah on Tuesday, underscores the escalating challenge of galamsey despite years of state-led crackdowns and pledges to restore order.

“The site allocated to me has been overrun by illegal miners. I intended to license it for responsible mining, but now it’s being ravaged without consent,” Otumfuo revealed, frustration palpable in his tone. His disclosure is particularly striking given his symbolic role as custodian of Ashanti lands and his previous advocacy against environmental degradation. The invasion of his concession, he argued, exemplifies the brazenness of illegal operators and the fragility of current enforcement measures.

The Asantehene pressed for a dual strategy combining security crackdowns and socioeconomic reforms. “Deploy forces to protect concessions, but also create jobs for these youth. Without alternatives, they’ll return to the pits,” he urged, highlighting the human dimension of the crisis. His plea aligns with longstanding critiques of Ghana’s approach to galamsey, which often prioritizes militarized raids over addressing the poverty and unemployment driving illegal mining.

In response, Lands Minister Buah outlined what he termed a “transformative” plan, including the recent formation of an 18-member national committee to overhaul mining regulations and reclassify license categories. “We’re restructuring the sector to promote responsible small-scale mining while uprooting illegal networks,” Buah said, though specifics on timelines or enforcement mechanisms remained vague.

The Asantehene’s concession invasion is more than a royal grievance—it’s a microcosm of Ghana’s systemic struggle to balance economic needs with ecological survival. Despite high-profile initiatives like Operation Halt II, which deployed soldiers to flush out illegal miners, the practice persists, poisoning rivers, degrading forests, and fueling corruption. Otumfuo’s admission that even his protected lands are vulnerable exposes glaring gaps in governance and oversight.

Critics argue that the government’s reliance on committees and policy reviews risks inertia. “Committees don’t stop bulldozers,” said environmental activist James Kwabena. “We need real-time monitoring, community-led enforcement, and prosecution of sponsors, not just pickaxe-wielding youth.”

The Ashanti Region, rich in gold and cocoa, has become a hotspot for galamsey, with foreign-backed syndicates often accused of colluding with local leaders. Otumfuo’s intervention amplifies pressure on the state to confront powerful actors bankrolling the trade. Yet, as Buah’s reforms take shape, skepticism lingers. Previous administrations launched similar committees and task forces with limited results, raising doubts about political will to dismantle entrenched networks.

For now, the Lands Ministry’s promises hang in the balance. As the Ankobra and Pra rivers choke with silt and farmlands vanish, the Asantehene’s plea echoes a nation’s cry: Ghana’s golden heritage is being strip-mined, and time to reclaim it is running out.