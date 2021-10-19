Asantehene stimulates interest in reading with novelty ‘OCRC’

The Ministry of Education has commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his keen interest in advancing literacy programmes.

According to the Ministry, this was needed in a country seeking to build its human resource base to an appreciable standard for sustainable growth.

“There cannot be any meaningful development in a society that does not invest in the education of its people,” Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the sector Minister, told participants at the ‘2021 Otumfuo Community Reading Challenge (OCRC), at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi,

The acquisition of knowledge and skills development, he said, was a necessity for Africa as the continent sought to overcome the high rate of ignorance, illiteracy, and poverty – the critical factors inhibiting the progress of most communities.

OCRC commenced in November, last year, with the registration of 7,519 students from over 150 Junior High Schools (JHS) in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.

The innovative contest, held under the auspices of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, aimed at promoting the reading of English and Twi in basic schools.

The underlying objective is to build a knowledge-based society, through novelty literacy programmes targeting the youth.

Dr. Adutwum said the government would continue to partner the Manhyia Palace in the implementation of projects meant to add value to the career development of the youth.

He assured that the Ministry would play a vital role in ensuring the sustenance of the OCRC.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, in a message delivered on his behalf, advocated the protection of the nation’s local dialects, saying the indigenous languages identified “who we are and the distinct cultural values of the people.”

According to the king, the OCRC had been tailored to create awareness on the importance of one’s mother tongue, and its relevance to promoting the holistic educational development of the youth.

He said, to a large extent, the ability to read and write defined how one appreciated issues, therefore, the nation ought to put a premium on the education of the youth.

Master George Dame, representing the Anomangye M/A JHS, garnered 71.4 points to emerge as the winner of the ‘2021 OCRC’, and took home a trophy, laptop, and GH¢5,000.00 cash prize.

Harriet Appiah, of the Good Shepherd R/C, placed second with 71.1 points, and received GH¢2,000.00 cash prize and a laptop, while Nhyira Akua Kwabea Ohemeng, of the KNUST JHS, took the third position with 70.2 points, and was given GH¢1,000.00 cash prize and laptop.

Michelle Baffowaa Kusi, of the State Experimental School Basic 2, finished at the fourth position, and received GH¢1000 cash prize and a tablet, with Ayesha Ameera Konamah, representing the Asokore Mampong M/A JHS, taking the fifth position, and for a prize, received GH¢1,000.00 and a tablet.