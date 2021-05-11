The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will on Wednesday, May 12, open the first Ashanti Regional Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining in Kumasi.

The Regional Dialogue follows the recently held National Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining in Accra from April 14 to 15, 2021, which was opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources said the objective of the dialogue was to decentralise the stakeholder consultation.

It will provide the opportunity to make inputs in the national discourse on the regularisation of the small-scale mining sector through coordination of diverse views to help develop appropriate policy options with the overarching good of improving the operation, regulation, management and governance of the sector.

The artisanal and small-scale mining for gold contributes at least a third of the total gold produced in Ghana.

The sector provides jobs, creates opportunities to support rural livelihoods, entrepreneurship and provide sources of development minerals such as clay, kaolin and limestone.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, reiterated government’s determination to work closely with all stakeholders to curb illegal mining and promote sustainable and responsible mining at all levels.

The regional dialogue will be held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and participants are expected from the Ashanti, Bono East, Bono and Ahafo