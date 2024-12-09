Asantehene Warns Akufo-Addo to Address Ghanaians’ Concerns or Face Electoral Defeat

In 2016, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the King of Asante, issued a stern warning to Ghana’s newly elected President, Nana Akufo-Addo, urging him to improve the living conditions of the Ghanaian people or risk losing power, as his predecessor John Mahama did.

Reflecting on the 2016 elections, the Asantehene pointed out that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost due to widespread public dissatisfaction with the Mahama administration, particularly concerning issues of hunger and economic hardship.

During a courtesy call by Akufo-Addo at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi as part of his ‘thank you’ tour of the Ashanti Region, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II noted that Ghanaians had voted for change because they were angry and disillusioned with the state of the country under Mahama’s leadership. The King emphasized that Akufo-Addo, despite his competence, must deliver on the promises of improvement in the lives of ordinary citizens or face the same fate as Mahama, who was voted out after one term.

Acknowledging Akufo-Addo’s capabilities, the Asantehene advised the president to focus on leaving a lasting legacy rather than accumulating wealth. He stressed that the people of Ghana were looking to Akufo-Addo to improve their livelihoods and that the success of his presidency depended on meeting the people’s expectations.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also cautioned the president about the influence of those surrounding him, warning that some individuals could undermine his leadership with their actions. His remarks served as a reminder of the importance of strong, responsive leadership in the face of growing public demands for change.