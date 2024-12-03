Asantehene’s Convoy Attacked in Bono East Region, Police Investigate

The convoy of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was attacked on Monday, December 2, 2024, in Techiman, Bono East Region, according to the Ghana Police Service.

The Police have confirmed the incident and are currently investigating the matter. Preliminary reports indicate that the attack occurred as the Asantehene was returning from a funeral in Nkoranza. The police stated that a group of youths, believed to be from Techiman, threw stones at some of the buses in the royal convoy.

The police have reached out to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi and other relevant stakeholders in Techiman as part of their investigation. They urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with authorities as the inquiry into the incident continues.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.