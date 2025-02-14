Asantehene’s Mediation Key to Bawku Peace Process – Defence Minister

Ghana’s Defence Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has hailed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as a central figure in resolving the protracted conflict in Bawku, emphasizing the critical role of traditional leadership in bridging divides.

The minister’s remarks followed a high-level meeting with the Asante monarch on February 14, where strategies to restore lasting peace to the volatile region took center stage.

“Otumfuo has spearheaded the traditional dimension of this peace process, offering solutions rooted in our cultural heritage,” Dr. Boamah stated after the talks. His acknowledgment underscores a dual strategy by the government: pairing traditional conflict-resolution mechanisms with heightened security measures to address both the roots and symptoms of the crisis. The Bawku conflict, fueled by longstanding chieftaincy and ethnic tensions, has seen sporadic violence for decades, displacing thousands and stifling development in the Upper East Region.

The Defence Minister reaffirmed the state’s commitment to reinforcing Otumfuo’s efforts through targeted security deployments and dialogue. “Sustainable peace requires collaboration—between our traditions and modern governance,” he noted, signaling alignment with President John Dramani Mahama’s pledge to prioritize stability in Bawku. While the government tightens security to curb violence, Otumfuo’s influence as a mediator offers a cultural pathway to reconciliation, particularly in navigating delicate disputes over land and leadership.

Observers view this partnership as a pragmatic approach to a complex crisis. Ghana’s chieftaincy institution has historically played a pivotal role in mitigating conflicts, leveraging the moral authority of traditional rulers to broker truces where political solutions falter. Otumfuo’s involvement follows his successful mediation in other disputes, including recent interventions in Dagbon and the Ashanti Region. His method—emphasizing dialogue, reparations, and shared cultural values—has earned bipartisan respect, though Bawku’s deeply entrenched divisions pose a sterner test.

Despite cautious optimism, challenges loom. The region’s mix of ethnic Mamprusi and Kusasi communities, coupled with cross-border smuggling networks, complicates peacebuilding. Past initiatives have stumbled over accusations of bias and unresolved grievances. For Dr. Boamah, however, the combined weight of traditional legitimacy and state resources could break the cycle. “We cannot afford failure,” he asserted. “Bawku’s people deserve peace, and we will pursue every avenue to secure it.”

The collaboration also spotlights Otumfuo’s expanding role as a national peacemaker—a departure from the Ashanti Kingdom’s traditional jurisdiction. Critics argue that overreliance on traditional figures risks sidelining formal governance structures, but proponents counter that Ghana’s hybrid model offers a culturally resonant blueprint for conflict resolution.

As talks progress, residents remain wary yet hopeful. “We’ve heard promises before,” said a Bawku elder who requested anonymity. “But if Otumfuo and the government work as one, maybe this time will be different.” For now, all eyes rest on this fusion of heritage and statecraft to deliver what decades of strife have denied: a lasting peace.