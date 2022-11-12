Asanteman Great Gospel Crusade ongoing in Kumasi

The Asanteman Great Gospel Crusade, a four-day miracle crusade being held in Kumasi, is expected to provide healing and perform miracles for the more than 7000 people expected to attend.

Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, a Missionary and President of Christ for All Nations in Orlando-Florida, USA, rolled out the crusade in collaboration with the Christian Community in Kumasi, which ends on Sunday, November 13.

Evangelist Kolenda was in Kumasi in 2014 to lead an open crusade, which won a lot of souls for Christ.

He told the Board of Advisors and intercessory prayer leaders for the Crusade upon his arrival that he was led by the Holy Spirit to be back in Kumasi to build upon what happened eight years ago.

“There will be a mighty outpouring of the Holy Spirit,” he said, and that 150 men of God were already preaching the gospel in the communities before the crusade began.

Evangelist Kolenda said righteousness exalted a nation and urged the public to turn to Christ and be exalted in all their endeavours.

He succeeds the late Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, a renowned German- American Pentecostal Evangelist, known for his missions in Africa.