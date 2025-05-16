Asare-Bediako Slams Adongo Over Bank of Ghana Dollar Withdrawal Comments

Broadcast journalist Gordon Asare-Bediako has strongly criticized Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo for his public remarks on potential restrictions for over-the-counter US dollar withdrawals.

Adongo, a Bank of Ghana (BoG) board member, suggested the move could stabilize the cedi during a radio interview.

Asare-Bediako, speaking on Movement TV, argued that Adongo overstepped his role by making such pronouncements publicly. “The Bank of Ghana should issue official statements with technical insight, given the currency implications,” he said. He accused the MP of recklessness, warning that his comments risked causing public panic and further cedi volatility.

“He speaks without thinking—like someone who has lost all sense of responsibility,” Asare-Bediako stated. His critique reflects wider concerns about inconsistent communication on monetary policy.