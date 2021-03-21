Asarit Football Academy, based in Akutuase, Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region of Ghana have secured sponsorship from Bruynkens Vleeswaren, a company in Belgium that prepares tasty meat for more than 100 years.

Former Ghana international star, Emmanuel Asare who founded the Academy with his wife, Rita and backing of friends, Francis Amuzu based in Germany and George Ntori in USA said they are very happy as the gesture has motivated the young players to put in more effort to train hard to become super stars.

He hinted that Akutuase and surrounding villages are blessed with talents and their vision is to scout, discover and groom quality player for top clubs in Ghana and Europe, which is the goal of every footballer.

He said they have about 50 players who are training with the ambition of playing big time football in the future, and contributing to the socio economic development of the nation.

The Belgium based ex star said Bruynkens Vleeswaren, the company where he is employed was captivated by his hard work and ability to groom young players to discover their talents in football in this hard times of the coronavirus pandemic, hence the support with nose masks, tee shirts, football equipment and some amount of money to boast their website and social media handles.

CEO of Bruynkens Vleeswaren, Mr. Marc Carpriau together with Carolien Lindekens, Quality Control Manager have promised more assistance as they plan for the future, with the possibility of exporting their products to Ghana.