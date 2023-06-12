Asawase NPP MP Aspirant donates GHC50,000 for NHIS registration of the aged

Alhaji Abdul Manaf Ibrahim, an aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asawase Constituency, is supporting the aged in the area to register or renew their National Health Insurance cards.

He has consequently presented a cheque for GHC 50,000.00 to the leadership of the Muslim community to that effect at a brief ceremony at the Kumasi Central Mosque.

The gesture, according to Mr. Manaf, served as one of his social responsibilities to help the aged in the community have access to healthcare without hindrances.

Explaining the rationale behind the donation at the Kumasi Central Mosque where he handed over the cheque, the parliamentary aspirant noted that the aged mostly had ailing health, which meant they had to visit health facility regularly.

A lot of them lacked the financial wherewithal to renew their cards when they expire, thereby denying them access to healthcare, he pointed out.

He said it was for that reason that he had to step in to assist them to ensure they lived peaceful and healthy lives as elders of the society because their health and well-being mattered.

Mr. Manaf said as a good son of the area, it was important to extend a helping hand to the people of the community through such initiatives.

According to him, the amount had already been deposited into the account of the NHIS and urged eligible people to avail themselves of the opportunity to renew their cards.

He also advised them to take along their Ghana cards when visiting the designated centres for the renewals, saying that the first exercise would commence on Tuesday, June 13 at Asokore Mampong.

Sheikh Abdul Wadud Ciessey, Head of the Tijanniyya Movement in Ghana, who spoke on behalf of the Muslim leadership thanked him and prayed for Allah’s guidance in his future aspirations.