A reconstituted 13 Member Board of Governors for the Asawinso Senior High School (ASEC) has been inaugurated at Asawinso in the Sefwi -Wiawso Municipal of the Western North Region to enhance academic standards of the school.

The Board comprised of representatives from the Municipal Assembly, Old Students, Education Directorate, Traditional Council and PTA members.

Inaugurating the Board, Mr Addo Dankwa Akuffo, the Western Regional Director of Education and Acting Western North Director of Education, indicated that to enable the Board to work effectively, the Ghana Education Service has approved guidelines provided by the Ministry of Education in the form of a constitution for the Board Members to operate within.

The new board is reconstituted under the Educational Act of 1961 to control and advise the management of the school to perform its duties effectively.

He noted that, the concept of putting in place a Board was based on the policy of community participation in education. “The activities of the school cannot be divorced from the community whose interest, the school sought to serve. I expect the members to bring their experience to help the management of the school’’.

Mr Akuffo advised the staff and students to concentrate on their studies especially the final

year students and also adhere to the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs Cynthia E. A. Ackon, commended the old Board members for their efforts and contributions towards both the development and academic excellence of the school.

She assured the new Board of transparent administration and co-operation to ensure the discipline of students as well as academic staff.

“I pledge my support to the new Board and with the calibre of personalities on the Board, they will be able to transform the school”.

Mr Pius Vincent Abakah, Chairman of the New Board on behalf of the Members thanked the school authorities and tasked the elected representatives on the Board to bring their rich experience to help build the image of the school to the highest level.

Advertisements