Ascend Digital Wins Four Awards at GITTA

Ascend Digital Solutions, a leading enabler of the digital economy, secured four prestigious awards over the weekend at two major industry events.

GITTA 2024 Awards

At the 13th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) 2024, Ascend Digital was named Public Sector Technology Provider of the Year. This accolade recognizes Ascend’s commitment to transforming public services through innovative technology solutions. The company’s CEO, Harkirit Singh, also received the Telecom Personality of the Year award, highlighting his influential role in the telecom sector.

In a statement, Ascend Digital emphasized the impact of their initiatives, such as the Rural Telephony Programme and the eTransform project, which are delivering essential voice and data services to millions in rural Ghana and paving the way for digital innovation in public service delivery.

“With a great vision comes great leadership,” the statement read. “Our CEO, Harkirit Singh, has been instrumental in positioning Ascend at the forefront of the digital revolution.”

Premier Marketing Leadership Awards

The success continued at the Premier Marketing Leadership Awards, where Ascend’s marketing team, led by Thomas Brien, was honored as the Outstanding Marketing Team of the Year. Brien himself was named Marketing Personality of the Year (Information Technology), acknowledging his innovative strategies and significant contributions to positioning Ascend as a formidable brand in the IT sector.

Ascend Digital Solutions Profile

Ascend Digital Solutions is committed to enabling the real potential of a digital economy. By reducing the broadband usage gap through technological and financial innovations, Ascend aims to propel Africa into the 4th Industrial Revolution. The company’s vision includes transforming Africa into the world’s largest digital platform through high-speed connectivity, access to low-cost capital, reduction in the digital divide, mass entrepreneurship, and innovation. Ascend Digital is creating opportunities in next-generation technologies, including robotics, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence, accelerating Africa’s digital transformation.