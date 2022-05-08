Ascension congregation of the Presbyterian Church launches 140th anniversary celebration

The Ascension congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has launched its 140th anniversary celebration at a church service on Sunday to celebrate the goodness of God.

The theme for the four-month celebration is “Celebrating 140 years of Impactful and Holistic Ministry, Our Praise our Growth”

Giving a brief history of the Church, Reverend Dr Kofi Amfo-Akonor, Koforidua District Minister of the PCG said the Ascension congregation was set up as a mission station in 1882 by the Basel Missionaries led by evangelist George Mohr.

The first communion service of the then mission station was held in 1914, and the first building opened in 1916 and was elevated to a district status in 1930, bearing five other districts and over 100 congregations in Koforidua and its environs.

The Ascension congregation has established eight basic schools in line with the holistic ministry of the PCG, “today the mission station which started with few congregants has a membership of about 3,000 to the glory of God”.

Reverend Christian Fetor-Tsormana, in a sermon earlier, indicated that every good and perfect thing came from God and just as others toiled to build the church, others must also continue and admonished the congregants to be thankful to God for how far he had brought them.

Mr Mike Athena, chairman of the anniversary planning committee said as part of the activities lined up for the celebration, a GHS50,000 endowment fund to support the needy to acquire vocational skills had been established.

He called on members to support the project explaining that eventhough there was a free SHS policy, many others could not take advantage and therefore needed support to train in some vocational skills for improved livelihood.