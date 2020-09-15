The Reverend Daniel Gyappah, General Overseer of the Ascension of Christ Chapel International, has called on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to tighten security to safeguard question papers for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE}.

This, he said, was to ensure the sanctity of the examination, as well as prevent the candidates from re-writing papers that would be cancelled as a result of leakages.

Rev Gyappah who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Weija in Accra stressed the need for the WAEC to put necessary measures in place to secure the examination.

The General Overseer also urged the government to make personal protective equipment available in the schools to provide the assurance and the protection against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Rev. Gyappah also urged the candidates, supervisors and the invigilators not to take things for granted, but adhere to the protocols of the Covid-19 pandemic in their schools.

On the December polls, Rev. Gyappah appealed to politicians to conduct issue-based campaigns devoid of insults in order to ensure the growth of Ghana’s democracy.

Rev. Gyappah urged drivers to desist from driving under the influence of alcohol as Christmas approached in order to save life and property.