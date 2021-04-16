(dpa) – Leaders of South-East Asian countries are expected to meet in the Indonesian capital next week to discuss the political crisis in Myanmar following the February 1 military coup, an official source said Friday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for a summit of the 10-member Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) last month, after hundreds were killed in a military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar.

The summit is to be held in person in Jakarta on April 24, said a source close to the Indonesian president, who declined to be named.

“All the 10 countries are expected to be represented,” the source said.

More than 700 people have been killed by Myanmar’s security forces since protests broke out after the coup that deposed Aung San Su Kyi’s civilian government, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a Myanmar human rights group based in Thailand.