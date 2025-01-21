ASEC Calls for Urgent Reforms to Address Ghana’s Energy Sector Crisis

Ghana’s energy sector is facing mounting challenges, including rising debts, chronic gas shortages, and operational inefficiencies that threaten national stability.

According to the Africa Sustainable Energy Centre (ASEC), urgent and strategic interventions are needed to prevent the situation from worsening and to ensure a sustainable energy future for the country.

Despite ongoing efforts, such as the introduction of the Cash Waterfall Mechanism (CWM), systemic mismanagement has exacerbated the financial strain on the sector. This has strained relationships with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and contributed to the continued rationing of power. ASEC warns that the current state of affairs could have devastating consequences on the country’s economy, industrial production, and job creation.

In response, ASEC has outlined several key recommendations to address the sector’s challenges. Dr. Elvis Twumasi, Director of Research and Innovation at ASEC, highlighted the urgency of resolving the ongoing gas supply issues. To this end, ASEC advocates for the completion of Train Two at the Atuabo Gas Plant, which would increase capacity to 450 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd). Additionally, ASEC calls for the finalisation of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility at Tema and the construction of a Takoradi-to-Tema (TT) gas pipeline. These projects, ASEC stresses, must be guided by transparency and accountability to ensure reliable energy delivery even during disruptions.

Another critical recommendation from ASEC is the privatisation of the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) commercial operations. This move, according to the think tank, could improve revenue collection and operational efficiency. ASEC further suggests that any privatisation initiative be supported by a transparent framework informed by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.

The centre also raised concerns over the proper management of the Energy Sector Recovery Levy (ESLA), which generates US$650 million annually. ASEC believes that providing detailed reports on the fund’s usage would help build public trust and attract vital investments, such as the US$316 million Ghana Power Compact from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

ASEC further advocates for electricity tariffs to be aligned with consumption patterns and operational costs to ensure the sector’s financial stability. They also recommend deregulating the electricity market and renegotiating agreements with IPPs to foster greater competitiveness and transparency in the energy market.

In addition to these steps, ASEC emphasizes the need for investment in low-carbon energy solutions. The organisation encourages increased investment in solar, wind, and nuclear energy to help meet renewable energy targets and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. ASEC also suggests upgrading ECG’s metering systems to address problems such as meter tampering, expand coverage in rural areas, and reduce revenue losses.

Given the gravity of the situation, ASEC has called on the government to prioritize these recommendations and take bold, decisive action. The centre believes that by implementing these measures, the government can stabilise the energy sector, enhance economic resilience, and demonstrate transformative leadership in Ghana’s development.

In summary, ASEC’s comprehensive set of proposals aims to address the deep-rooted challenges facing Ghana’s energy sector. The successful implementation of these recommendations could be pivotal in stabilising the sector, ensuring long-term sustainability, and fostering greater economic development. However, the window for action is closing, and the government’s ability to rise to this challenge will determine the future of the country’s energy landscape.