ASEC Praises Energy Minister’s Privatisation Plan but Warns of Looming Power Crisis

The Africa Sustainable Energy Centre (ASEC) has commended Energy Minister John Abu Jinapor for his decisive steps to privatise the commercial arm of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) within six months, while also raising concerns about the potential for a power crisis if Ghana fails to expand its generation capacity.

In a statement, ASEC’s Executive Director, Justice Ohene-Akoto, lauded the government’s focus on local content and consensus-building in the privatisation process, noting that the move aligns with recommendations the think-tank had made in previous press statements. ASEC had advised that privatisation be limited to ECG’s revenue mobilisation, debt collection, and financial management, while leaving its technical operations—which Ghana has the expertise to manage—under public control.

The organisation also praised the decision to exclude the Volta River Authority (VRA) and Bui Power Authority from privatisation plans, describing both entities as profitable and vital to national development. “These institutions should instead be supported to maximise their profitability for national development,” ASEC stated.

Despite its support for the privatisation framework, ASEC expressed reservations about the composition of the seven-member committee overseeing ECG’s privatisation. The think-tank argued that the absence of subject matter experts with in-depth knowledge of ECG’s operations could hinder effective decision-making. “The committee needs restructuring to ensure strategic and effective outcomes,” ASEC recommended.

ASEC sounded the alarm on Ghana’s rising energy demand, warning that the country could face a return to prolonged power outages, locally known as dumsor, by 2026 if urgent steps are not taken to expand generation capacity. Peak demand has surged from about 3,000 MW in 2022 to approximately 4,100 MW in 2025, against an installed capacity of 5,260 MW and a dependable capacity of 4,800 MW.

“Failure to invest in additional capacity could result in severe power rationing,” ASEC cautioned, attributing the rising demand to urbanisation and population growth. The think-tank urged the government to prioritise investments in power generation to avoid a potential crisis.

ASEC also applauded the government’s decision to rename the Ministry of Energy as the Ministry of Energy and Energy Transition and to establish a Ministry of Climate Change and Sustainability. These changes, it said, reflect Ghana’s commitment to meeting its energy transition targets under the Paris Agreement.

The organisation called for accelerated efforts to achieve universal energy access, building on Ghana’s current 90% access rate. It proposed a framework to achieve 100% energy access within four years, citing successful models from Egypt and Morocco.

ASEC advised against the proposed merger of VRA and Bui Power Authority, arguing that both entities are already profitable and should be revitalised to double their contributions to the energy sector. “Tampering with these institutions could disrupt their operations and reduce their effectiveness,” the statement warned.

In conclusion, ASEC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana’s sustainable energy goals and called for bold but calculated actions to secure the country’s energy future. “Ghana must act decisively to address its energy challenges while ensuring that reforms are strategic and inclusive,” the statement emphasised.

As Ghana navigates its energy transition and privatisation efforts, ASEC’s recommendations highlight the need for careful planning, expert input, and proactive investments to avoid setbacks and achieve long-term energy security.