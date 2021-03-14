Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Hon. Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh has joined Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister for Works and Housing and MP for Bantama Constituency for a presentation ceremony of relief items to victims of a fire incident in his constituency.

The fire incident which had gutted some houses due to electrical fault from a preliminary report had rendered the affected families in a state of distress.

The Director-General of NADMO used the opportunity to admonished and encourage the victims.

He advised the victims and general public on the use of electronic appliances as well as urging them to do periodic maintenance of electrical wiring in their various homes.

Also present for the presentation was the Metro Director of NADMO, Mr. Frank Dodoo, Mr. Nana Appiah, MD – State Housing Company Ltd and some staff of the Bantama Sub Metro Office of NADMO.